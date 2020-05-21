State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 707.6 per citizen

At the end of March, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 707.6 per citizen. The debt burden reduced by $ 1.4 for a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of March 31, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,599.47 billion (371,683.52 billion soms), including $ 3,956.32 billion (319,710.3 billion soms) — external, and $ 643.15 million (51,973.22 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 6.66 million. External debt increased by $ 95.45 million, while the domestic one decreased by $ 102.11 million.

As a result of March this year, the state debt amounted to 63.74 percent of GDP.

Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,774.78 billion (44.9 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure reduced by $ 18.47 million.