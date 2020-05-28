13:19
Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan visits political prisoners

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov visited the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and talked with political prisoners. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

He met with Kanybek Osmonaliev, Duishenbek Zilaliev, Albek Ibraimov, Almazbek Atambayev, Aibek Kaliev, Sardor Abdrakhmanov and Bektursun Aitaliev.

«Kanybek Osmonaliev complained about his state of health and showed a confirming medical certificate issued by the Clinical Hospital of Administrative Affairs of President and Government state institution. Almazbek Atambayev informed about drops and sharp jumps in blood pressure,» the press service said.

The inmates complained about some judges and law enforcement officials in connection with the alleged illegal actions. «All the voiced complaints and appeals will be carefully analyzed by the staff of the Ombudsman’s Institute and the corresponding written appeals to the courts and state bodies will be drawn up,» the institute said.
