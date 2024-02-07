Ombudsman’s Institute and Penitentiary Service to enhance cooperation

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva visited the central office of the State Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ombudsman’s Institute reported.

She met with the head of the State Penitentiary Service Askat Egemberdiev and discussed issues of improving the observance of human rights and freedoms in the service’s institutions.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva noted positive moments in the activities of the service in recent years, but drew attention to a number of problems in the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Ombudsperson expressed concern about cases of violations of prisoners’ rights and emphasized the importance of regular monitoring of conditions of detention and observance of rights in penal institutions.

She noted the need to enhance interaction between the State Penitentiary Service and the Ombudsman’s Institute in order to ensure the protection of human rights.

Askat Egemberdiev emphasized that the activities of the Penitentiary Service are as transparent as possible.

«Ensuring security and lawfulness in penitentiary institutions, respecting the rights and legitimate interests of convicts and persons in custody are the priority tasks of the Penitentiary Service. All possible measures are being taken to resolve them,» he said.

The Ombudsperson and the head of the State Penitentiary Service agreed to conduct regular monitoring in institutions of the penitentiary system.