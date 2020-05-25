Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not need a medical examination. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Almazbek Atambayev is reportedly under round-the-clock supervision of doctors and does not complain about health.

Earlier, his lawyer, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency that his client had critically low blood pressure and impaired coordination of movements.

On May 22, Atambayev’s eldest son Seid posted on Facebook that his father felt sick during a meeting with his wife and sons.

«According to Almazbek Atambayev, he is under enormous moral pressure, he does not want to complain about his state of health, this does not correspond to his principles,» the eldest son of the former president wrote.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Trials are ongoing on two of them — unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.