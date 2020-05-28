11:48
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total

At least 74 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, 21 cases were confirmed in Bishkek (including 10 among the cadets arrived from Russia), in Osh city — 35, in Chui region — 1, in Osh region — 4, in Naryn region — 13.

New cases were detected during repeated tests on the 12th day in people staying in observation units and under medical supervision.

In total, 1,594 cases were registered in the republic as of May 28.
link: https://24.kg/english/154006/
