Unknown people shoot at brother of deputy of City Council in Jalal-Abad

Unknown people shot at the brother of a deputy of the City Council Nurbek Akanov — Saparali Akanov — in Jalal-Abad city. The Internal Affairs Department for Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. yesterday on Manas Avenue.

«According to preliminary data, two 20-25-year-old guys shot 3-4 times at the victim from a traumatic gun. The condition of the man is estimated as moderate,» the Police Department said.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings under Article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic began.
