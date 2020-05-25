Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours

Two deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been registered over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one case was registered at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Mukar Cholponbaev, ex-speaker of the Parliament, died.

The second case was registered at the Combined Territorial Hospital in Zhaiyl district. A man at the age of 67 died.

In total, 16 people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.