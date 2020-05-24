Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guards

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported details of a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region.

According to the agency, the Kyrgyz border guards suppressed an attempt to graze cattle in the Kyrgyz Republic by the residents of Vorukh enclave of the Republic of Tajikistan today on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Moinok area of Batken region.

«Unknown people from the Tajik side began to shoot towards the Kyrgyz border guards. A short shootout occurred between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at about 11.40. There are no victims from among the border guards of Kyrgyzstan,» the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The state service stressed that a meeting of border representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, who arrived at the scene of the incident, took place at 12.20.

Situation on this section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is relatively stable. The parties are investigating the incident.

This is already the second armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for a month. Border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side reported about two injured.