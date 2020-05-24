21:01
Shootout occurs on border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

A shootout repeatedly occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The conflict in Tamdyk area occurred today at about 11.30. According to preliminary data, the shooting stopped.

This is already the second armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for a month. Border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side reported about two injured.
