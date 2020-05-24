38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total

At least 38 more people got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the largest number of cases is registered in Naryn region — 25. At least 6 cases were registered in Bishkek (including one serviceman who arrived from St. Petersburg), three — in Chui region, including one arrived from Sol-Iletsk, two — in Osh and two — in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions each.

At least 1,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 980 people have recovered.