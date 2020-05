At least 20 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 9 citizens were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 7 — in Naryn region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region, and 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

«In total, 949 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.