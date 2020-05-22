11:10
Kubatbek Boronov instructs to tighten infection control in maternity hospitals

It is necessary to improve the infection control system in medical institutions, especially in maternity hospitals and children’s wards. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He gave such an order to the Ministry of Health. «Increased attention should be paid to this issue,» he stressed.

Emilbek Alymkulov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region, reported on the epidemiological situation in the region, sanitary, epidemiological and other measures taken. According to him, household visits are made, disinfection of public places, office buildings is carried out, work of mobile teams was stepped up.

Nevertheless, Kubatbek Boronov is concerned about the situation in Naryn. «It is necessary to step up measures to limit the movement of vehicles and the population around the city in order to prevent spread of the infection. Strict measures must be taken. In addition, high-quality disinfection of all possible focal zones is important, including paying attention to the disinfection of pharmacies, shops and other public places. Full coverage of all possible contact persons is also needed,» the official said.
