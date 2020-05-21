Court of Belarus repeatedly denies extradition of Daniyar Usenov to Kyrgyzstan

The court of Belarus believes that the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov was sentenced to life imprisonment in the republic for political reasons. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, as a result, the court denied extradition, but Kyrgyzstan continues to demand extradition of Daniyar Usenov.

Daniyar Usenov was convicted in absentia on the events on April 7, 2010 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan.