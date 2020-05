Four more medical workers got infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, all the cases were registered in Bishkek. Two people were discharged.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,313 in the country over the entire period. At least 270 of them are medical workers, 223 have recovered.