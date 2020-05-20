19:36
Zhanysh Bakiyev recovers from coronavirus in Minsk

Brother of the ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiev, Zhanysh, had coronavirus. Own sources confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, he and his family were hospitalized on May 1 to one of the clinical hospitals in Minsk with positive test for COVID-19. «Just the other day Bakiyev was discharged from the hospital. He and his family have recovered, and they currently feel well,» the sources said.

COVID-19 was not confirmed in any of the Bakiyev brothers anymore.

Zhanysh Bakiyev was found guilty under a number of grave and especially grave Articles of the Criminal Code in Kyrgyzstan. He was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment. After the events on April 7, 2010, the Bakiyevs fled the country. Kurmanbek Bakiyev was granted political asylum in Minsk.

The Bakiyevs are friends with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and also own a stake in the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, cottages near Minsk and land in the capital.
