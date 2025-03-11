Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President

Information has been circulating online that Maxim Bakiyev, son of former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, allegedly arrived in Bishkek on a private jet. These claims have sparked heated discussions in society.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officially denied this information, but public debate continues.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the situation in an interview with Kabar news agency.

«Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs were sentenced to life imprisonment. If they return, they will immediately go to prison. The court’s verdict is final and cannot be changed or reconsidered. That’s why their extradition was categorically denied. After all, we cannot help but put them in prison,» he said.

The head of state also spoke about the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

«As for Kurmanbek Bakiyev, negotiations are ongoing. We are told: ‘If you don’t imprison him, we are ready to hand him over.’ The same goes for Sapar Isakov: ‘If you don’t jail him, we can hand him over even today. We’re considering this. On the one hand, we could agree, bring them back, and interrogate them on cases like the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and the museum. Let them reveal who took money and how much. Returning stolen funds to the state budget is the job of law enforcement agencies — and we’ve already recovered billions this way.

The same applies to Kurmanbek Bakiyev. We are talking about how much money was kept in the safe deposit boxes. The gold concentrate stolen from Maxim’s office is also being discussed. What was its volume in tons?

We could listen to him as the other side in the April, June events and other cases and finally put an end to them. After all, the people have been demanding for 15 years: «Why can’t you deliver them from Moscow or Minsk?» Sadyr Japarov added.

«Those who spread false information probably heard about these negotiations. So they decided to spread rumors about Maxim Bakiyev. How good it would be if he really came! We would put him in jail, and the billions would return to the budget,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.