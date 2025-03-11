14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President

Information has been circulating online that Maxim Bakiyev, son of former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, allegedly arrived in Bishkek on a private jet. These claims have sparked heated discussions in society.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officially denied this information, but public debate continues.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the situation in an interview with Kabar news agency.

«Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs were sentenced to life imprisonment. If they return, they will immediately go to prison. The court’s verdict is final and cannot be changed or reconsidered. That’s why their extradition was categorically denied. After all, we cannot help but put them in prison,» he said.

The head of state also spoke about the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

«As for Kurmanbek Bakiyev, negotiations are ongoing. We are told: ‘If you don’t imprison him, we are ready to hand him over.’ The same goes for Sapar Isakov: ‘If you don’t jail him, we can hand him over even today. We’re considering this. On the one hand, we could agree, bring them back, and interrogate them on cases like the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and the museum. Let them reveal who took money and how much. Returning stolen funds to the state budget is the job of law enforcement agencies — and we’ve already recovered billions this way.

The same applies to Kurmanbek Bakiyev. We are talking about how much money was kept in the safe deposit boxes. The gold concentrate stolen from Maxim’s office is also being discussed. What was its volume in tons?

We could listen to him as the other side in the April, June events and other cases and finally put an end to them. After all, the people have been demanding for 15 years: «Why can’t you deliver them from Moscow or Minsk?» Sadyr Japarov added.

«Those who spread false information probably heard about these negotiations. So they decided to spread rumors about Maxim Bakiyev. How good it would be if he really came! We would put him in jail, and the billions would return to the budget,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/322388/
views: 109
Print
Related
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan
One of Kurmanbek Bakiyev's brothers lives in Kyrgyzstan since 2014
Participants of April revolution oppose return of Kurmanbek Bakiyev
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possible arrival of Kurmanbek Bakiyev
Journalist Kadyr Koshaliev, who interviewed Bakiyev, resigned
Rally in Bishkek: April revolution participants demand to arrest Bakiyev
April revolution participants oppose arrival of Kurmanbek Bakiyev
Criminal cases against him were investigated one-sidedly, Bakiev believes
It's not my fault - Kurmanbek Bakiyev about killed in April and June 2010
Will Kurmanbek Bakiyev be returned to Kyrgyzstan? Answer by Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
14:33
Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug packages confiscated Young drug dealers detained in Bishkek, 17 drug package...
14:22
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 205.5 billion soms in the first two months of 2025
14:14
Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow
14:00
Aigul Japarova and Jamilya Isaeva among top 50 most influential women
13:48
Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President