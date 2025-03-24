Sadyr Japarov denies working in Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s headquarters in 2005

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented to Kabar news agency regarding an investigation by a journalist Leyla Saralaeva.

In her latest YouTube video, Saralaeva discussed the five-year rule of former Kyrgyzstan’s president Kurmanbek Bakiev and attempted to link Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev to him, claiming that Japarov worked in Bakiyev’s headquarters in 2005.

«To be honest, I am not familiar with this journalist and have never even heard of her. Although I have been in politics for a long time, I have never paid attention to her work or given her an interview. The claim that I worked in Bakiyev’s headquarters in 2005 is an absolute lie. At that time, I worked for Felix Kulov’s headquarters. If the journalist does not even know this, it raises questions whether she is truly a journalist or just an amateur,» Japarov stated.

«Almazbek Atambayev knows very well that I worked in Kulov’s headquarters—he was leading it at the time. After Kulov and Bakiyev agreed to form a tandem, the headquarters was disbanded, and we all went our separate ways,» the head of state added.