Clothes markets in Bishkek to resume work on May 25

Clothes markets will begin working in Bishkek on May 25. Vice Mayor of the capital, Aziz Alymkulov, told at a briefing.

According to him, market administrations should ensure keeping the social distance of 1.5-2 meters by visitors, as well as to carry out work to prevent spontaneous trade, including between passways.

Public catering points will start operating on May 25, including summer cafes and restaurants with not more than 50 seats. Food courts at shopping and entertainment centers will be closed so far.

Bishkek residents will be able to visit theaters, museums, exhibition halls and galleries, as well as libraries, cultural and educational institutions from May 25.

Aziz Alymkulov added that quarantine has been still in force in Bishkek and asked citizens to comply with sanitary and hygiene standards, including face mask and gloves requirement in public places.

The Republican Emergency Response Center reported earlier that it is planned to resume all types of activities in the economic and social spheres from June 1 with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Large shopping centers will open in the capital on May 21, and public transport will start working on May 25.