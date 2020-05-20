Respublika party to participate in 2020 elections without Ata Zhurt

Respublika political party will run for Parliament. Its leader, deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Mirlan Zheenchoroev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, organizational issues are being resolved. «We will hold a congress closer to the fall, at which the party list of candidates will be formed,» Mirlan Zheenchoroev noted.

Respublika will run for seats without Ata Zhurt party.

Previously, Respublika — Ata Jurt tandem was formed by mutual agreement between Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev in 2015, before the elections to the Parliament. The leaders of the two parties noted that the union became not an association of politicians, but political forces.

Recall, elections to the Parliament should be held on October 4. Election campaign will start 60 days before this date, and registration of lists of political parties will begin.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the draft law on lowering the threshold to 7 percent in the first reading. Four deputies voiced the initiative to lower the threshold to 5 percent, but it was not supported.