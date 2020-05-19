Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran

Five Kyrgyzstanis returned from Iran. Press service of the Government reported.

A charter flight with five compatriots and humanitarian aid on board arrived from Mashhad to Bishkek yesterday.

An official ceremony of handing over the humanitarian aid took place at Manas International Airport. It was attended by the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, the Minister of Transport and Roads — Co-Chair of the Kyrgyz side of the Bilateral Intergovernmental Commission, Zhanat Beishenov, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kyrgyz Republic Saeed Kharrazi.

The Cabinet told that personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, suits, goggles) and medicines have been handed over.