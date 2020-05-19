11:38
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran

Five Kyrgyzstanis returned from Iran. Press service of the Government reported.

A charter flight with five compatriots and humanitarian aid on board arrived from Mashhad to Bishkek yesterday.

An official ceremony of handing over the humanitarian aid took place at Manas International Airport. It was attended by the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, the Minister of Transport and Roads — Co-Chair of the Kyrgyz side of the Bilateral Intergovernmental Commission, Zhanat Beishenov, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kyrgyz Republic Saeed Kharrazi.

The Cabinet told that personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, suits, goggles) and medicines have been handed over.
link: https://24.kg/english/153201/
views: 70
Print
Related
All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz drivers stuck on Iran’s border leave for Azerbaijan
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran
Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
11:05
Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran
10:51
71 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
10:45
Pervomaisky District Court to consider lawsuit of Askarov against Government
10:34
27 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,243 in total
10:29
Waste collection system to be optimized in Bishkek
18 May, Monday
18:47
19 Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk to stay at Semetey observation unit
18:33
Some infected with COVID-19 hospitalized to National Phthisiology Center