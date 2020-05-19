Pervomaisky District Court to consider lawsuit of Askarov against Government

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will consider a lawsuit of the sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov against the Government of Kyrgyzstan. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, since the Inter-District Court was liquidated, the plaintiff’s statement against the Cabinet was accepted by an administrative judge of the Pervomaisky District Court. «This is an administrative case, therefore, compensation and payment of non-pecuniary damage are not provided. But we would like the Cabinet to be held accountable for violation of obligations under international treaties. This state did not comply with the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee and did not release Askarov. Fikhriddin Ashirov, another accused of Osh events, has not been also released,» Valerian Vakhitov told.

He added that Azimzhan Askarov will not be granted amnesty as a person under life sentence, and he will not write a request for pardon, since he does not plead guilty.

The lawyer recalled: the testimony of his client was beaten out.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.