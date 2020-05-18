09:44
Russian Embassy collect information about Russians wishing to leave Kyrgyzstan

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan collects information about citizens interested in traveling to the Russian Federation from the Kyrgyz Republic by their personal vehicles. Official page of the diplomatic mission on Facebook says.

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan allowed to determine feasibility and possibility of transit through Kazakhstan to the country of citizenship since May 11, 2020. The work will be conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in coordination with other departments and in case of an appeal of the diplomatic services of foreign states.

«Taking it into account, the Embassy collects information about citizens who would like to travel to Russia by personal transport. This is necessary to draw up an appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. It is proposed to submit the following information by May 25, 2020 via ruscons@saimanet.kg or call 0312612615, 0555001938, 0555001954: full name, passport details, purpose of departure, place of current residence and permanent residence, family members traveling with the driver, as well as information about a car (state number plate and car make),» the Embassy noted.
