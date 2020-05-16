22:44
Social Development Ministry and UN intend to eradicate violence against women

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development, together with the United Nations in Kyrgyzstan has launched an initiative aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls as part of Spotlight initiative. Press service of the ministry reported.

Since launch of the program, it has been possible to implement initiatives aimed at preventing or resolving domestic violence cases amid the pandemic.

«The work of the hotlines 111 and 112, which redirect calls for getting advice from psychologists, has been stepped up. Mobile groups are being created to help people suffered from domestic violence during the emergency situation, crises and restriction of citizens’ rights to travel. In addition, safe places for women have been organized where psychological and legal assistance is provided,» the Ministry of Social Development said.
