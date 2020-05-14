15:54
Budget of Kyrgyz athletes slashed by 72 percent

Budget of the employees of the Physical Culture and Sports Agency of Kyrgyzstan was slashed by 72 percent. Deputy Umbetaly Kydyraliev told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s athletes are at risk of not getting to international competitions and the Olympic Games.

«We need to pay attention not only to the pandemic, but also to other problems. The Olympics in Tokyo were postponed to 2021. People are ready to shorten their sports calendar. However, they have been training for the Games for four — five years. The item «Other expenses» is very important at the Agency of Physical Culture and Sports. It includes trips to training camps, flights, meals, accommodation, participation in competitions. This item was cut by 72 percent. This will lead to the fact that our athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games, competitions,» Umbetaly Kydyraliev said.
