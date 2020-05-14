Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.3 people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 85,063 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,347,018 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,390,406), Russia (242,271), the UK (230,985), Spain (228,691), Italy (222,104), Brazil (190,137) and France (178,184).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,500,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 55,133 people.

At least 297,197 people died from the virus (growth by 5,233 people for a day), including 84,119 people — in the USA, 33,264 — in the UK and 31,106 — in Italy, 27,104 — in Spain, and 27,077 — in France.

At least 1,082 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,417 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,612 — in Uzbekistan, 801 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.