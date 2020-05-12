15:13
Health Ministry voices recommendations for holding Nationwide Testing

The Nationwide Testing will be held in two stages in usual format. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing about recommendations of the ministry on ensuring safety of health of school graduates.

«We recommended the Ministry of Education to ensure appropriate sanitary conditions: social distancing, divide the testing into several stages. If all the requirements and safety standards are met, the Nationwide Testing can be held,» he said.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing will be held on June 21-25 in Kyrgyzstan. Registration for the Nationwide Testing ends on May 15.
