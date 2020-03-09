Nationwide testing to take place from May 15 to May 20 in Kyrgyzstan

The Nationwide testing will be conducted in Kyrgyzstan from May 15 to May 20, 2020. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a press conference.

Registration for the testing will take place from February 26 to April 3. For graduates of this year, it is held at the place of their education, graduates of past years are registered at the district and city education departments at the place of residence.

Applicants must have:

— Passport, if it is not received — birth certificate, identity card;

— Two identical 3 × 4 photographs taken not more than one year ago;

— Certificate of secondary education (for graduates of previous years).

Registration fee for one applicant for the main test, as well as for each subject test, in 2020 will be 370 soms.

«In 2020, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic announced a tender for conducting the Nationwide testing for 3 years. Like in previous years, the testing will be conducted by the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova said.