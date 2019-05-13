Scammers promise graduates high Nationwide Testing scores for money

Scammers promise school leavers high scores at Nationwide Testing for money. Director of the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods Inna Valkova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there are so many scammers. Some say they know the answers and can sell them for huge sums of money. But there are currently no answers, they will appear only after all the applicants’ answers have been scanned and put in a security box.

«Others take money for allegedly raising the scores after the testing. This will not happen either. The scheme is as such: fraudsters take money, and if a person has received good scores, they say: «We have helped you,» and if the scores are low, the fraudsters disappear with money,» Inna Valkova told.

The credulity and the desire to enter a university let the parents down very much. They are in panic and give money to scammers. Inna Valkova

Since 2012, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions in the republic, regardless of the form of ownership and department (full-time — grant and contract, distance study). Those who receive high scores have an opportunity to study at a university for free (state financed education).

Main test and at least one major subject test are mandatory for an applicant who wants to study at the expense of the state budget.