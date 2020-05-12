15:13
Woman with children from Sol-Iletsk treated at Infectious Diseases Hospital

A woman with two children, who came from Sol-Iletsk (Russia), is being treated at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the 11-month-old child of the woman is infected, but, at the same time, her eldest son tested negative.

«The woman with her children is currently at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. It is not known how long they were together. The patients are in a special ward,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The official added that up to date, coronavirus has been confirmed in 56 people out of the total number of citizens arrived from Sol-Iletsk. All of them undergo treatment at the hospital.

«The Infectious Diseases Hospital is operating normally as of today. It can admit up to 400 people. At the moment, there are 208 people with COVID-19. We are preparing 20-25 extra beds,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today. At least 709 patients have already recovered.
