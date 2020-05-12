Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the women are treated according to special clinical guidelines.

«There are clinical guidelines, according to which the pregnant women are treated. Coronavirus was not detected in newborns. In general, 112 children are infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today. At least 709 patients have already recovered.