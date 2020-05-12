12:11
At least 21 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 21 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 12 people have been discharged from the hospital in Bishkek, two — in Osh, three — in Osh region, two — in Naryn region, and one — in Jalal-Abad region.

«At present, seven people are in serious condition, four of them are in intensive care units. State of 75 patients is moderately severe, 234 patients have mild form of the disease. At least 709 patients have been discharged from hospitals,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan.
