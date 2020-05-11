Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced

Amount of fines for violation of quarantine and sanitary rules has been set in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, announced at a briefing.

He previously reported that a fine from 1,000 to 5,000 soms is provided for not wearing face mask in public.

The following fines were set for quarantine violation:

Violation of law and order during emergency situation — from 5,000 to 17,000 soms;

Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, sanitary rules, hygienic standards — from 1,000 to 27,000 soms (depending on the category);

Violation of order, refusal to comply with a decision or requirement of an authorized body — from 3,000 to 13,000 soms;

Violation of emergency situation requirements — from 15,000 to 60,000 soms with restriction of freedom of the second category up to one year, involvement in community service up to 60 hours;

Non-compliance with quarantine — from 30,000 to 60,000 soms.

Recall, the state of emergency imposed in certain territories has ended; curfew was lifted. The emergency situation regime announced on March 22 continues.