President of Kyrgyzstan discusses anti-crisis plans with business

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with representatives of business. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The issues of post-crisis recovery of economic activity in the country were discussed. The head of state noted that the spread of coronavirus affects the macroeconomic situation in the republic.

«Closure of borders has a negative effect on foreign trade. The volume of cargo turnover with the main partner countries reduces, volatility in the foreign exchange markets and rising prices were observed. This is a difficult situation not only for the state, but also for business,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The President stressed that the current situation exposed problems and a number of shortcomings in the structure of the domestic economy.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that such manifestations should serve as a lesson and require a review of the conditions for further actions. At the same time, he added that along with economic losses, there are a number of advantages due to the openness of the domestic economy.

«Entrepreneurship activity helps to get out of any global or local economic depression,» the president said, stressing the special role of the small and medium-sized businesses in the process of restoring economic activity in the country.

«Executive Director of the International Business Council Askar Sydykov noted that business takes the current situation with understanding and would like to help the government in solving emerging problems. He voiced a number of recommendations, noting that the crisis puts business in a difficult position, but at the same time puts up for reforms in the economy,» the statement says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recommended the government to actively involve business in the development of short-term and long-term anti-crisis programs.

The country’s Business Ombudsman stressed the need for effective decisions to improve the situation, noted the importance of informing the population about current events and observing all sanitary and quarantine rules by citizens to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

Robin Ord-Smith drew attention to the adoption of short-term and long-term measures taking into account the lessons of the pandemic and provision of tax breaks for business.

Director of the High-Tech Park Altynbek Ismailov noted that efforts to digitalize the country over the past two years have helped mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that digital technologies made it possible to effectively resolve issues in the economic and educational fields amid the spread of the disease in the country.