Kyrgyzstani injured at construction site in Moscow dies in hospital

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who was injured at a construction site in Moscow died. Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the man had spent several days in the intensive care unit of Botkin hospital with head injuries and was in a coma.

«The mother of the deceased believes that he could be killed. According to the woman, a doctor on duty told her that the police allegedly beat her son. I turned to the President and Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia with a request for help in transporting the body of the deceased to his homeland for burial,» Kamil Ruziev said.

Earlier it was reported that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was injured while working at a construction site.
