Conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Three people wounded

Several people were injured during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, one person received a gunshot wound in the groin area, the second - in the stomach and the third - in the leg. It is known that servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic are among the injured.

Recall, border guards of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards.