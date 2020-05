Coronavirus has been confirmed in two more healthcare workers in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, doctors in Jalal-Abad region and Bishkek tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 226 medical workers got infected with coronavirus. At least 163 of them have recovered, the chief physician of FMC No. 3 died.