Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coronavirus

Chief physician of the Family Medicine Center No. 14 in Bishkek tested positive for coronavirus. The head of the Healthcare Department of Bishkek Baktygul Ismailova confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the doctor was in the hospital with pneumonia. «She had symptoms of COVID-19. Her PCR test showed positive result today,» Baktygul Ismailova said.

She added that earlier coronavirus was confirmed in the spouse of the chief physician.

«The center’s staff will be repeatedly tested. Contact persons are currently identified,» she said.

Baktygul Ismailova added that the FMC is operating normally, disinfection will be carried out there.

Up to date, 224 doctors have contracted coronavirus in the country.