Government of Kyrgyzstan prepares third set of anti-crisis measures

The Government has already begun development of the third set of anti-crisis measures. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing today.

According to him, this set of measures is aimed at post-crisis economic recovery and its further development. Moreover, the planning time-frame will be from one to three years.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister has not yet voiced either a timeline for development of the plan or possible measures that will be included in it. It is unclear how much money will be needed to restore the economy in the country.