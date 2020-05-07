19:41
USD 78.86
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.07
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan prepares third set of anti-crisis measures

The Government has already begun development of the third set of anti-crisis measures. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing today.

According to him, this set of measures is aimed at post-crisis economic recovery and its further development. Moreover, the planning time-frame will be from one to three years.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister has not yet voiced either a timeline for development of the plan or possible measures that will be included in it. It is unclear how much money will be needed to restore the economy in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/152147/
views: 107
Print
Related
Second anti-crisis plan of Cabinet: Soft loans and legalization of capital
Kyrgyzstan develops 2nd set of measures to support sectors of economy
Expert predicts protracted economic crisis in Kyrgyzstan
Decline in exports, imports and money transfers expected in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Hall forms headquarters for economic stability
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
Results of 2019. Economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to depend on gold
Economic results 2019: Dependence on gold and Eurasian rules
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to grow by 3.4% annually in the next 2 years
September results. Gold mining keeps Kyrgyzstan’s economy afloat
Popular
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1 Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
7 May, Thursday
19:13
Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coronavirus Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coro...
19:04
US expert: Restrictions slowed down spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
18:56
$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
18:34
Teenager killed after truck transporting schoolchildren turns over in Nooken
18:26
Government of Kyrgyzstan prepares third set of anti-crisis measures