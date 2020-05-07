Seven coronavirus patients are in grave condition in Kyrgyzstan

As of today, seven patients infected with coronavirus are in grave condition. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, four people of them are in intensive care units. State of health of 23 patients is assessed as moderately severe, 176 are in satisfactory condition. In total, 246 people infected with coronavirus are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

At least 895 cases of the virus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Most of the patients have recovered.