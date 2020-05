An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan at 20.42 yesterday. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Its epicenter was located on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where the earthquake intensity reached magnitude 5.

Residents of Karamyk, Kara-Teyit, Shibee villages of Chon-Alai district felt 3-magnitude earthquake.

According to preliminary data, no victims and destructions were registered.