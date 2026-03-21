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Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait

An earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 hit Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the report, the tremors were recorded on March 20 at 6.52 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Kyrgyz Republic: in Moldo-Too mountains, 14 kilometers northwest of the village of Kok-Zhar and 26 kilometers southeast of the urban-type settlement of Min-Kush.

The intensity of the tremors was not felt in populated areas of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/366874/
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