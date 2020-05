A tornado hit Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on April 29 at about 9 p.m. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The speed of the tornado was 28-33 meters per second. As a result, the slate roofs of 7 schools, 33 residential buildings and 15 outbuildings have been demolished.

Damage to local residents is being calculated.