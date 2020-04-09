Windstorm leaves residents of Issyk-Kul, Naryn without electricity

Emergency power cutoff of the entire Issyk-Kul region occurred today due to a windstorm in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Vostokelectro OJSC reports.

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC was engaged in elimination of the breakdown. Issyk-Kul and Tamga substations were turned on at 11.40.

The distribution company also reported that the squally wind led to a blackout in At-Bashi district of Naryn region.

«Several villages were left without electricity. Strong wind blew off roofs from the houses in some areas, trees fell, the power line broke, and the reinforced concrete supports were damaged. At least 10 brigades of electricians of At-Bashi Power Distribution Zone of Vostokelectro OJSC are working to eliminate the consequences of the windstorm,» press service of the distribution company says.