Storm in Issyk-Kul region. Damaged pillars to be replaced until December 16

Damaged pillars in Issyk-Kul region will be replaced until December 16. National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan Company reported.

Recall, on December 1, several reinforced concrete pillars of 110 kV Issyk-Kul-Cholpon-Ata high-voltage line were damaged in Issyk-Kul region in Ornok and Choktal villages by a strong wind. Wind speed reached 32 meters per second.

Damaged areas were brought under control, all consumers are powered, there is no overload of equipment in operation.

Emergency recovery teams were formed to promptly eliminate the damages. Pillars for the replacement of damaged ones will be delivered from Kemin district from an inactive section of 220 kilovolt line Bystrovka — Chuiskaya. The site has been de-energized since 2015 and is subject to dismantling.

Power engineers plan to fix the damage within two weeks.