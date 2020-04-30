19:06
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate

At least 43 cases of coronavirus have been registered in housing estates in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 183 cases were confirmed in the capital, 34 cases of them — in residents of the regions staying in the capital.

«The situation in housing estates remains dangerous. At least 43 infected people live in 14 housing estates,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov added that 60 cases were detected in medical workers, other 12 — in law enforcement officers.

As of April 30, 2020, at least 746 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan.
