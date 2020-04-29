21:41
Kubatbek Boronov: We are ready for possible second wave of coronavirus

«We are well prepared for a second wave of coronavirus incidence as of today,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said today.

According to him, there are different assumptions about the second wave of the infection. Someone predicts it in the fall, someone — in the near future. But in any case, the government is ready for possible new cases.

«We already have experience how to conduct work. Foreign experts who came to us recently approved our algorithm of work. They said that we are on the right track. Of course, we will continue preparations, improve the technical condition, forces and means of the republic in order to be better ready for the possible second wave,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

At least 729 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Kyrgyzstan. More than half of the patients have already recovered.
