Requirements for enterprises resuming work on May 1 announced in Kyrgyzstan

Enterprises, business entities, state agencies and organizations that will resume work on May 1 and May 11 should adhere to the recommended sanitary and epidemiological requirements. The Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, managers of enterprises and organizations should appoint a responsible person who will check the temperature of employees, conduct a survey for the presence of symptoms of coronavirus.

«Hairdressing saloons should also measure the temperature of employees, serve citizens by appointment only. Businesses should stock up on disinfectants for at least 5 — 15 days. It is necessary to conduct instruction on cleaning the premises using disinfectants, including workplaces. Indispensable prerequisite for enterprises is the installation of sanitizers. The heads of enterprises should provide employees with masks and monitor compliance with the rules of wearing them,» Ainura Akmatova said.

The official added that employees must observe a distance from 1.5 −2 meters at enterprises and organizations. Their managers must draw up work schedules for canteens and ensure indoor air exchange.
