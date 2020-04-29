Requirements for enterprises resuming work on May 1 announced in Kyrgyzstan

Enterprises, business entities, state agencies and organizations that will resume work on May 1 and May 11 should adhere to the recommended sanitary and epidemiological requirements. The Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.
According to her, managers of enterprises and organizations should appoint a responsible person who will check the temperature of employees, conduct a survey for the presence of symptoms of coronavirus.
The official added that employees must observe a distance from 1.5 −2 meters at enterprises and organizations. Their managers must draw up work schedules for canteens and ensure indoor air exchange.