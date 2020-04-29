16:46
USD 79.34
EUR 86.06
RUB 1.06
English

Number of infected with COVID-19 in USA exceeds 1 million people

Number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 75,163 over the past 24 hours globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 3,116,680 people got infected with the virus all over the world. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,012,582), Spain (232,128), Italy (201,505), Germany (159,912), France (169,053) and the UK (162,350).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus exceeds 900,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 34,596 people.

At least 217,168 people died from the virus (growth by 6,001 people for a day), including 27,359 people — in Italy, 23,822 — in Spain and 23,660 — in France.

At least 729 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,027 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,939 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 93,558. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/151432/
views: 151
Print
Related
Six more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 21 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 729 in total
WHO: Coronavirus pandemic is far from over
Not a single case of coronavirus registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Free testing of medical workers for COVID-19 starts in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 3 million globally
At least 21 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 708 in total
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
29 April, Wednesday
16:31
Shortfall in budget revenues estimated at 10 billion soms in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Shortfall in budget revenues estimated at 10 billion so...
16:17
Kindergartens, schools to start working after lifting state of emergency
15:55
Government of Kyrgyzstan to create anti-crisis fund to support business
15:43
Mass media allowed to resume work from May 11
15:33
Government expects large flow of applications for passes from entrepreneurs