Six more medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, two people got infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek, three — in Naryn region, and one — in Osh region. The total number of medical workers infected with coronavirus is 191. Some of them have already recovered.

At least 729 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the republic.