At least 116 farmers get loans in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan

At least 116 farmers received loans for agricultural activities in Kochkor district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the district Temirbolot Abykeev told at a briefing.

According to him, spring field work is currently being carried out in the area. RSK Bank and Aiyl Bank provide farmers with preferential loans at 10 percent.

In addition, 2,000 poplars will be planted as part of landscaping work in the district.

Recall, 556,500,000 soms in loans have been granted to farmers in Kyrgyzstan. Sowing work is currently in full swing in the country.